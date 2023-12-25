Japan's Nikkei ends higher on US rate cut prospects, shippers fall

Updates with closing prices

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended higher on Monday, underpinned by prospects for U.S. rate cuts that also lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq late last week, although shipping shares fell on expectations a resumption in Red Sea shipping would weigh on freight rates.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.26% to close at 33,254.03, while the broader Topix .TOPX inched up 0.04% to 2,337.40.

U.S. stocks gyrated to a mixed close on Friday, with the Nasdaq .IXIC joining the S&P 500 .SPX in positive territory, while the Dow .DJI finished nominally lower as the markets digested cooler-than-expected inflation data, which supported the possibility of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in the new year. .N

"While the markets were mixed, the only obvious trend was the decline in shipping firms," Masuzasa said.

He said their shares were driven lower by news on Sunday that Denmark's Maersk MAERSKb.COis preparing to resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Shares of Japanese shippers .ISHIP.T surged 17% last week on expectations of rising freight rates, as global shipping companies were sailing around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

The shipping shares index fell 6.51% on Monday and was the worst-performing sector among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T fell 8.6% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei. Nippon Yusen 9101.T and Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T fell 6.54% and 5.62%, respectively.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T fell 1.49% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

Shiseido 4911.T lost 3.22% after the cosmetics maker announced an acquisition of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group 4188.T lost 3.64% after the maker of semiconductor materials named a .

