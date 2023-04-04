Japan's Nikkei ends higher for third day as energy shares gain

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, led by energy related companies that tracked overnight strength of their U.S. peers, but the gains were small as investors struggled to find other market moving cues.

The Nikkei index .N225 ended 0.35% higher at 28,287.42, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.25% to 2,022.76.

"The market had no clear cues, so investors were selling outperforming stocks and buying underperforming ones," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Wall Street was strong overnight, lifted by energy stocks, but in Japan we do not have the real equivalent of those U.S. stocks that would benefit from oil price gains."

Overnight, the S&P 500 .SPX ended higher, lifted by energy stocks following surprise cuts to the OPEC+ group's oil output. The S&P 500 energy sector index .SPNY surged 4.9%

In Japan, the energy explorers .IMING.T gained 1.36%, after surging 5% in the previous session.

The utility sector .IEPNG.T rose 1.33%, with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings 9501.T rising 1.45%%. Kansai Electric Power 9503.T climbed 2.24%.

Shipping firms .ISHIP.T jumped 3.12% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T rose 3.40% and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 9104.T gained 2.29%.

Cosmetic maker Shiseido 4911.T advanced 3.46% to become the top performer on the Nikkei.

Shimamura 8227.T tanked 5.5% after the clothing retailer's forecast for annual operating profit was below consensus.

"When there are little market moving cues, investors become sensitive to the corporate outlook," Arisawa said.

Kobe Steel 5406.T fell 2.82% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

