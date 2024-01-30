News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei ends higher, caution before Fed decision limits gains

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

January 30, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended higher on Tuesday, as chip-related shares tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, but caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision limited the rise.

The Nikkei .N225 edged up 0.11% to close at 36,065.86, coming off earlier highs, as investors hesitated from active buying toward the end of the session.

"Investors wanted to see comments from the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Also they wanted to wait for corporate outlook as the earnings season just started," said Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) rate decision and statement will be announced on Wednesday.

Chip-related shares rose, with Advantest 6857.T up 1.69% and Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T gaining 3%.

Chipmaker Renesas Electronics 6723.T climbed 2.81%.

Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T rose 0.86%.

"Foreign investors continued to lead buying in Japanese stocks as seen in the gains of the Topix Core 30," said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head of Phillip Securities Japan.

The Topix Core 30 .TOPXC rose 0.09%, with Nintendo 7974.T rising 2.22% and Sony Group 6758.T up 0.87%.

The broader Topix .TOPX gave up early gains to end 0.1% lower at 2,526.93, with a 0.8% decline in Toyota Motor 7203.T weighing the most.

Honda Motor 7267.T slipped 1.03% and Isuzu Motors 7202.T lost 3.32%.

Of more than 1,600 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market, two-thirds fell while most others rose.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

