Japan's Nikkei ends higher as Fast Retailing gains

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index closed slightly higher on Monday, led by Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing and heavyweight technology stocks.

The Nikkei share average .N225 edged up 0.15% to close at 27,820.40, while the broader Topix .TOPX was down 0.31% to 1,947.90.

"Today's market showed little direction as U.S. jobs data did not become a market-moving catalyst. But investors had a fresh view on heavyweight technology stocks, which underpinned the Nikkei," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC ended slightly lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI edged higher on Friday, as the November payrolls report fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve would maintain its path of interest rate hikes to combat inflation. .N

Fast Retailing 9983.T jumped 3.11% and gave the biggest boost to the Nikkei after the clothing store operator last week said average purchases per customer rose 6.5% in November.

Robot maker Fanuc 6954.T rose 2.73% and was the biggest support to the Topix.

Cosmetic maker Shiseido 4911.T rose 2.83% as China unwinds COVID-19 restrictions, raising hopes for more cosmetic purchases.

The insurance and banking sectors .IINSU.T, .IBNKS.T lost 0.9% and 0.68%, respectively, amid declines in U.S. Treasury yields.

Insurer T&D Holdings 8795.T declined 3.16% and became the worst performer on the Nikkei, while banking group Resona Holdings 8308.T slipped 2.73%.

Toyota Motor 7203.T fell 1.01% and was the biggest drag on the Topix. Nissan Motor lost 2.72% and Mitsubishi Motors 7211.T fell 2.55%.

The auto sector IITEQP.T dropped 1.12%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.