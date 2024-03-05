Japan's Nikkei ends flat on dip-buying as index slips from peak

Updates with closing prices

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average erased most of its early losses to end flat on Tuesday as investors bought stocks on dips after the benchmark index slipped from a record high.

The Nikkei .N225 inched down 0.03% to 40,097.63, narrowing most of its 0.7% loss earlier in the session.

"Investors bought back stocks on dips. Overall, the market was firm. The Nikkei fell today just because those stocks which lifted the Nikkei declined," said Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

After five consecutive weeks of gains, the Nikkei breached the 40,000 level for the first time on Monday and has risen nearly 20% so far this year.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T slipped 2.64%, weighingthe most on the Nikkei, while chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T reversed course to end 0.41% higher to become the biggest support for the index.

The three main indexes in the United States ended lower overnight as investors took a pause ahead of economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. .N

The broader Topix .TOPX cut its early losses to end 0.5% higher at 2,719.93.

The construction sector .IICNST.T rose 2.96% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Fast Retailing edged up 0.25% after the Uniqlo-brand clothing store operator said its existing store sales in February rose 7.2% from a year earlier.

Of the 225 Nikkei components, 124 stocks rose and 99 fell, while two were flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sohini Goswami)

