Japan's Nikkei ends flat as investors cautious ahead of U.S. data

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei index ended flat on Monday, weighed down by chip-related stocks tracking a muted Nasdaq trade in the previous session, while investors were also cautious ahead of key U.S. economic data due later this week.

The Nikkei .N225 was flat at 28,084.02 at the close, while the broader Topix .TOPX edged up 0.15% at 1,965.67.

The Topix Growth Index TOPXG slid 0.05%, while the Topix Value index TOPXV rallied 0.35%.

"Some key U.S. economic reports such as jobs data will be released later this week, so inventors will remain cautious for the whole week," Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities, said. "But that does not mean sentiment is bad as other indexes have risen."

The S&P 500 .SPX ended last week at a record high, led by Nike NKE.N and several banks, while the Nasdaq .IXIC closed slightly lower on Friday.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 1.63% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T lost 1.28%.

Medical service platform firm M3 2413.T and drug maker Eisai 4523.T fell 1.17% and 1.83%, respectively.

Seven & i Holdings 3382.T jumped 4.47% after the U.S. antitrust authorities ordered 7-Eleven to sell over 200 retail outlets, resolving competition concerns over the Japanese retail giant's $21 billion acquisition of the Speedway fuel chain from Marathon Petroleum MPC.N.

Asics 7936.T, which provides gloves and spikes to major leaguer Shohei Ohtani, tracked a surge in Nike shares to rise 3.68%.

The underperformers among the top 30 Topix names were Daikin Industries 6367.T, down 1.09%, followed by Itochu Corp 3251.T, which lost 0.91%.

The index of Tokyo Stock Exchange's second section .TSI2 rose 0.58%, while the Mothers Index .MTHR of start-up firms gained 0.87%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

