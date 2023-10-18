News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei ends flat as China optimism offsets Fed jitters

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

October 18, 2023 — 02:52 am EDT

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Wednesday as investors weighed better-than-forecast Chinese economic data against the possibility of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei closed up just 0.01% at 32,042.25 in a volatile session where it fell as much as 0.54%, before rising 0.19% just before closing bell.

The broader Topix .TOPX ended with a 0.14% gain.

Losers slightly outpaced winners on the Nikkei, with 115 components declining and 107 rising, and three flat.

Strong U.S. retail sales overnight raised the potential for a more protracted period of tight monetary policy, at a time when investors were already on edge due to the escalating conflict in Gaza.

"The markets are in a cautious mood," amid the risks of a broadening Gaza conflict and the prospect the Fed could even raise rates again, said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

A jump in crude oil prices - partly the result of simmering Middle East tensions - also weighed on overall sentiment. O/R

At the same time, it made oil company Inpex 1605.T one of the Nikkei's top performers, with gains of 4.52%.

Banks also rose, tracking overnight gains in their U.S. peers following strong earnings. Corcordia Financial Group 7186.T climbed 2.93% and Resona 8308.T jumped 2.73%.

That helped a Topix index of value shares .TOPXV to end the day up 0.33%, whereas the growth index .TOPXG slid 0.08%.

The Nikkei's top performer was Keisei Electric Railway 9009.T, which surged 7.76% after shareholder Palliser Capital said the company is trading at a large discount and has room to release value.

