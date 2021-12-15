Japan's Nikkei ends flat ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's Nikkei ended flat on Wednesday in cautious trade ahead of a crucial policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve where the central bank is expected to signal a faster wind-down of its asset purchases.

The Nikkei share average .N225 was flat at 2,8459.72. The broader Topix index .TOPX ended the session 0.52% higher.

Investors expect the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to adopt a more hawkish tone at the conclusion of their two-day meeting later in the day, quickening the pace at which they taper bond-buying stimulus and potentially setting up earlier interest rate hikes.

"Position adjustments before the FOMC are centerstage, and it's not possible to discern a direction to the market amid that," said Hajime Sakai, the chief fund manager at Mito Securities Co in Tokyo.

Toyota 7203.T was the second-best performer among the 30 core Topix names, notching a 3.59% gain after Japan's biggest automaker said it would commit about $70 billion to electrify its lineup by 2030.

The announcement lifted shares of its group companies, with Toyota Tsusho 8015.T and Denso 6902.T jumping 5.83% and 4.24%, respectively.

The transport equipment sub-index .ITEQP.T was the Topix's best performing sector, adding 2.47%.

Shinsei Bank 8303.T rallied 7.75% to be the Nikkei's top move after potential acquirer SBI Holdings 8473.T said it was rescheduling a news conference by its chief due to an "emergency" without elaborating further.

Recruit Holdings 6098.T was the biggest percentage gainer among the Topix core 30 with a 4.16% jump.

Sea transport's .ISHIP.T 2.99% drop made it the worst-performing Topix sector by a wide margin.

Shipper Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T was the biggest percentage decliner on the Nikkei, down 7.14%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

