Japan's Nikkei ends at one-week high tracking Wall Street strength, weak yen

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a one-week high on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's overnight strong finish, while the yen falling against the dollar raised hopes for better outlook for domestic companies.

The Nikkei .N225 jumped 2.31% to 28,065.28, its highest closing level since Aug. 31. The index marked its biggest daily gain in four weeks.

The broader Topix .TOPX ended a six-session losing streak, jumping 2.19% to 1,957.62.

The dollar hovered near a two-decade high on Thursday, after surging to a 24-year peak against the yen overnight, as Japan's dovish monetary policy contrasted with a hawkish Federal Reserve. FRX/

"Weakening yen is basically good for Japanese exporters and that could boost their earnings per shares," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The rebound of the Nasdaq index after a seven-session losing session has boosted sentiment for Japanese equities market."

Hosoi also said the gain in Japanese equities is temporary because the gap in rates in Japan and the United States is set to widen, limiting the yen's potential for gains against the dollar.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 3.33% and gave the biggest boost to the Nikkei, followed by chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T gaining 2.17%.

Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T rose 3.61% and technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T gained 2.44%.

The airline sector .iAIRL.T rose 3% as Japan further relaxed its infection border controls.

ANA Holdings 9202.T and Japan Airlines 9201.T advanced 2.5% and 3.6%, respectively.

Department stores were also strong, with Isetan Mitsukoshi 3099.T and J.Front Retailing 3086.T climbing 4.06% and 3.33%, respectively.

Park24 4666.T lost 4.63%, after Tokyo prosecutors raided the headquarters of the parking services firm in connection to Tokyo 2020 Olympic bribery investigations.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

