Japan's Nikkei ends at more than 5-week low; chip, energy shares drag

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index ended at a more than five-week low on Monday, with chip-related and energy stocks leading the losses, while investors struggled to find market moving cues due to a U.S. holiday.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.74% to 25,771.22, its lowest closing level since May 12, after gaining as much as 0.7% in early trade. The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.92% to end at 1,818.94.

"The indexes gained earlier in the session because investors sought to buy cheap stocks but the trading activities shrank as they struggled to find market moving cues," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"The momentum didn't last long also due to a U.S. market holiday."

Oil explorers .IMING.T tanked 9.13% and led declines of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, after oil prices tumbled over the weekend. O/R

Inpex 1605.T lost 8.95%.

Refiners .IPETE.T fell 5.5%, with Eneos Holdings 5020.T Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T losing 5.05% and 7.05%, respectively.

Technology and growth stocks dragged the market on concerns about rising interest rates overseas, a strategist at a Japanese brokerage said.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 5.2% and Silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T slipped 6.39%.

Materials and heavy machinery makers Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd 7011.T tanked 9.18% and Kawasaki Heavy Industries 7012.T lost 7.66 %.

Auto and part makers ITEQP.T rose after the yen tumbled against the dollar over the weekend. FRX/

Subaru 7270.T rose 2.55%. Toyota Motor 7203.T and Honda Motor 7267.T rose 1.28% and 0.61%, respectively.

Heavyweights SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T rose 3.03% and Recruit Holdings 6098.T gained 2.39%.

There were 47 gainers on the Nikkei index, compared to 176 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.22 billion, compared to the average of 1.36 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

