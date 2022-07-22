Japan's Nikkei ends at 6-week high as growth stocks jump

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index closed at a more than six-week high on Friday, led by growth stocks which tracked Wall Street's overnight gains and shipping firms which rose on their robust earnings.

The Nikkei share average .N225 gained 0.4% to 27,914.66, its highest close since June 9.

The index jumped 4.2% this week to mark its biggest weekly gain since March 25. It also rose for a seventh straight session, the longest winning streak since the end of March.

The broader Topix .TOPX edged up 0.28% to 1,955.97 and posted a 3.35% weekly gain.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by a late-afternoon rally and gains in heavyweight growth stocks, including Tesla TSLA.O..N

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.Trose 1.34% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei. Staffing agency Recruit Holdings 6098.T rose 3.45% and air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T 1.21%.

The shipping sector .ISHIP.T jumped 4.75% after three major firms raised their annual profit forecasts.

Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T surged 11.31%, Nippon Yusen 9101.T jumped 4.02%, and Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T advanced 2.93%.

Utility shares weakened, with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc 9501.T falling 8.3% and Chubu Electric Power 9502.T slipping 2.75%.

There were 122 advancers on the Nikkei index against 93 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.03 billion, compared to the average of 1.24 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.