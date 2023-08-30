Japan's Nikkei ends at 3-week high on bargain hunting, Wall Street rally

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a three-week high on Wednesday as investors bought back beaten-down stocks and an overnight rally on Wall Street lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei .N225 ended 0.33% higher at 32,333.46, its highest close since Aug 10, after rising for a third session.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.43% to 2,313.38.

Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight after a drop in monthly job openings cemented expectations of a pause in interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. .N

"The Japanese market rose in part tracking Wall Street. It is strong because not only heavyweight chip-related shares but also other smaller stocks rose," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"Investors scooped up stocks which were sold earlier this month. Japanese institutional investors who have not been able to buy enough Japanese equities were buyers. Foreign investors who had sold stocks earlier this month also bought them back."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 0.97% to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Chip testing-making equipment maker Advantest 6857.T edged up 0.7% Electronic component maker Kyocera 6971.T advanced 2.33%.

The banking sector .IBNKS.T jumped 1.41% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 1.03% after the world's biggest-selling automaker said it would restart operations at its assembly plants in Japan on Wednesday after a production system malfunction brought domestic output to a halt.

Retailers were weak, with department store operators falling, with Takashimaya 8233.T losing 1.94% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei. Convenience store operator Seven & I Holdings 3382.T lost 1.6%.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T fell 0.63% to weigh on the Nikkei the most.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

