Japan's Nikkei ends at 14-month low as tech stocks fall on Fed tightening timeline

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index ended at a 14-month low, dragged down by technology heavyweights, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's chairman signalled plans to steadily tighten policy.

The Nikkei share average .N225 lost 3.11% to 26,170, its lowest close since Nov. 24, 2020. The index, which fell for a third straight day, marked its biggest daily decline since June 21, 2021.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 2.61% to 1,842.44. Both the indexes opened higher.

"The U.S. market was not solid yesterday, that made investors cautious and they bet Wall Street might fall later today," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Overnight, all three major U.S. stock indexes gyrated wildly in the final minutes of a session that ended with the Dow joining the S&P in negative territory and the Nasdaq eking out a nominal gain. .N

In Japan, electric motor maker Nidec 6594.T fell 6.17%, giving up early gains, after its third-quarter operating profit dipped as rising material prices and a shortage of semiconductors squeezed margins.

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T tanked 9.15%, chip-related Advantest 6857.T lost 6.97% and game maker Sony Group 6758.T fell 6.74%.

Bucking the trend, Fanuc 6954.T gained 1.1% after the robot maker raised its annual operating profit forecast.

Trading firm Marubeni 8002.T gained 1.38% after announcing the sale of the grains business of its U.S. unit Gavilon to commodities trader Glencore's GLEN.L Viterra arm.

Only two out of the 33 industry sub-indexes on the exchange gained, with insurance firms .IINSU.T and oil explorers .IMING.T up 0.37% and 0.04%, respectively.

There were 25 advancers on the Nikkei index against 197 decliners.

