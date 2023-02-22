WMT

Japan's Nikkei ends at 1-month low amid political, rate-hike worries

February 22, 2023 — 01:28 am EST

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 ended at a one-month low on Wednesday under broad selling pressure piled on by rising global political tensions and worries that U.S. rate hikes will end up slowing down the world's economy.

The Nikkei lost 1.34% to close at 27,104.32, lowest since Jan. 23, and posted its steepest daily decline since Jan. 19.

There were just 15 gainers in the index against 209 decliners while one stock remained unchanged.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 1.11% to 1,975.25.

Bellwether stocks such as job search provider Recruit Holdings 6098.T and Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing 9983.T were among the biggest drags on the market.

Fast Retailing dropped 1.83%, as weak outlooks from U.S. retailers Home Depot HN.N and Walmart WMT.N dented confidence. Recruit fell 2.17%.

"It seems to be driven by the declines on Wall Street, stoked by both yield rises but also geopolitical fears," said Charu Chanana, a strategist with Saxo Markets in Singapore.

Market participants were also nervous ahead of Japanese inflation data due on Friday and central bank governor nominee Kazuo Ueda's appearance before parliament on the same day, Chanana added.

The yen JPY=EBS was also under pressure, as was the Japanese bond market following an unexpected rebound in U.S. business activity that raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will further raise interest rates this year. .N

Meanwhile, a survey on Tuesday showed Japan's manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest pace in 30 months in February and on Wednesday a Reuters poll showed manufacturers' mood was gloomy and the service sector sentiment slid for a second month.

Ratcheting up geopolitical tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia's last major nuclear arms treaty with the United States.

A broker downgrade weighed on insurer T&D Holdings 8795.T, which dropped 5.9%. Pharmaceutical firm Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T led gainers with a 3.32% rise.

