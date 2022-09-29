Japan's Nikkei ends 1% higher on boost from drugmakers

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended about 1% higher on Thursday, rebounding from a near three-month low hit in the previous session, led by drugmakers tracking overnight Wall Street gains.

The Nikkei .N225 advanced 0.95% to 26,422.05, recovering from a low of 25,936.36 hit on Wednesday, a level that matched a July low. The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.74% to 1,868.80.

"The main driver for the Nikkei's gain was an advance of Wall Street overnight, which was fuelled by the Bank of England's action," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at theinvestment researchand investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities

Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight following its recent sell-off, after Treasuries yields fell, as the Bank of England launched an emergency bond buying programme to stabilise a furious sell-off in gilts.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 2.17% to become the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Eisai 4523.T surged 13.56% to a daily limit for a two straight sessions, after the surprise trial success of an experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by the Japanese drug maker and a partner Biogen BIIB.O.

Drug makers .IPHAM.T were the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's industry sub-indexes, rising 3.1%. Shionogi & Co 4507.T jumped 5.1%, while Chugai Pharmaceutical 4519.T gained 4.31% and Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T rose 2.26%.

Motorcycle maker Yamaha Corp 7951.T jumped 6.24% and online shipping platform Rakuten Group 4755.T climbed 6.09%.

Shipping firms were the worst performers on the Nikkei, with Nippon Yusen 9101.T tanking 15.82%, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 9104.T losing 13.02% and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T losing 6.74%.

Foreigners withdrew a net 675.48 billion yen ($4.67 billion) out of Japanese stocks in their second straight week of net selling, data from exchanges for the week ended Sept. 22 showed.

(Reporting y Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

