News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei edges higher as shipper gains outweigh retailer losses

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

December 26, 2023 — 01:28 am EST

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Tuesday as gains for shippers and chip stocks outweighed declines for retailers.

Overall, though, the market fluctuated in very narrow ranges amid a dearth of trading cues and with many market participants away for year-end holidays.

The Nikkei .N225 finished 0.16% higher at 33,305.85, while the broader Topix .TOPX added 0.06%.

"You don't get a sense of any real direction from movements in thestock market today" said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"The Nikkei feels like its latched closely to the previous day's closing level," as thin trading conditions continue with many market participants absent, she said.

Volume of trade was about 680 million shares on Tuesday, after dropping to an eight-month low of 590 million shares on Monday.

Shippers .ISHIP.T saw a volatile session, but ended as the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry groups, gaining 1.2%. Nippon Yusen 9101.T rose 1.63% and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 9104.T advanced 1.53%.

Chip stocks turned higher in the afternoon, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T ending the day as the biggest points gainers on the Nikkei, with respective 1.1% and 1.62% rises.

At the other end, Odakyu Electric Railway 9007.T, which operates department stores as well as trains, lost 4.22% to be the Nikkei's biggest percentage decliner.

Retailer Takashimaya 8233.T was next with a 3.16% drop, despite reporting solid earnings after Monday's market close. It had climbed 2.36% the previous day in the run-up to the results. J. Front Retailing 3086.T fell 2.53%, ahead of its own financial report after Tuesday's close.

Uniqlo store owner Fast Retailing 9983.T sank 0.39%, which was enough to make it the Nikkei's biggest points decliner due to its outsized weighting.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.