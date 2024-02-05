Japan's Nikkei edges down on caution before earnings, profit-taking

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as investors assessed the latest string of domestic earnings reports and as high stock prices prompted profit-taking.

The Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.66% at 36,114.06 at the midday close, with 70 of the index's 225 constituents gaining against 155 decliners.

The broader Topix .TOPX was down 0.82% at 2535.81.

Japanese stock indexes tracked their Wall Street peers, which closed lower overnight as the market reacted to mixed U.S. earnings reports and pushback from Federal Reserve against speculation of imminent interest rate cuts.

Overall, however, "it doesn't feel like there is much movement based on an overall theme" in Japan's stock market on Tuesday so much as focus on individual stocks, said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

With Japan's earnings season well underway, investors weighed the latest revenue announcements, and financial results combined with high prices were generating some profit-taking.

Investor focus was also on upcoming results, including index heavyweight Toyota Motor 7203.T later in the Asian afternoon.

Toyota Motor shares were last down 1.1%, after the company announced the suspension of some lines during early shifts at plants affected by bad weather on Tuesday.

"There may be a sense of caution today before the results are announced," said Namioka.

Cosmetic company Shiseido Co Ltd 4911.T came up on top with gains of 3.97% in the morning session, followed by Konica Minolta Inc 4902.T gaining 3.58% and department store business Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd 3099.T up by 3.44%.

The largest percentage losses in the index were electrical equipment manufacturer Omron Corp 6645.T down 15.21%, Pacific Metals Co Ltd 5541.T falling 9.28%, and delivery service Yamato Holdings Co Ltd 9064.T down by 7.43%.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

