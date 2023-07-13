Japan's Nikkei eases off session highs on earnings, BOJ worries

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, led by chip-related stocks, but surrendered most of its early gains due to caution ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting and upcoming corporate earnings season.

The Nikkei index .N225 rose 0.23% to 32,493.82 by the midday break, having pulled back from a jump of as much as 1% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix .TOPX reversed course to inch down 0.09% to 2,240.86.

"Investors await the outcome of the BOJ's policy meeting and also corporate earnings," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"Investors started selling stocks when the Nikkei approached 33,000 in this environment where the outlook of the BOJ policy and corporate earnings are not clear."

The BOJ is scheduled to hold a two-day policy meeting starting July 27. Speculation that the central bank would tweak its ultra-loose monetary policy sent Japan's 10-year government bond yield to its highest in 4-1/2 months on Friday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T jumped 5.74% to become the biggest support to the Nikkei. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 2.6%.

Uniqlo-parent Fast Retailing 9983.T reversed course to fall 1.18%, weighing the most on the Nikkei. The stock was initially set to add to its gains from Thursday when the retailer reported record third-quarter profit and raised its full-year forecast as its business in China continued to recover from a pandemic slowdown.

Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T lost 0.65%.

Machinery maker Takisawa Machine Tool 6121.T was untraded amid a glut of heavy buy orders after electric motor maker Nidec 6594.Tannounced a takeover plan of the firm, which has not yet supported the offer, raising speculation that the bid could turn hostile. Nidec shares rose 0.85%.

Retailer Seven & i Holdings 3382.T fell 5.69% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

