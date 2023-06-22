Japan's Nikkei drops over 1% on profit-taking, set for first weekly drop in 11

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average erased early gains to drop more than 1% on Friday, as investors booked profits ahead of an expected rush in sell-off at the end of the month for portfolio rebalancing.

The Nikkei index .N225 lost 1.63% to 32,722.33 by the midday break, after rising as much as 0.8% earlier. The index is down 2.8% for the week and on track for its first weekly loss after 10 straight weeks of gains.

The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 1.5% to 2,262.13.

"Investors bought shares initially after the market fell sharply in the previous session," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"But they became cautions about possible sell-offs toward the end of the month, as pension funds try to rebalance their portfolios. Selling power outweighed buying force."

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T fell 2.49% and was the biggest drag to the Nikkei. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T lost 2.71% and silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T dropped 2.37%.

Trading firms .IWHOL.T lost 3.35% to become the worst-hit sector among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

The index gained nearly 19% this month after billionaire Warren Buffett raised his stakes in the sector.

Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T lost 4.15%, Marubeni 8002.T slipped 3.49% and Itochu 8001.T lost 3.69%.

Utilities .IEPNG.T rose 0.73% to become the only sector in positive territory, with Tokyo Electric Power Holdings 9501.T jumping 5.65% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei.

Drugmaker Eisai 4523.T rose 1.48% and sake brewer Takara Holdings 2531.T advanced 1.85%.

Of the 225 Nikkei components, 15 stocks rose, while 209 fell, with one trading flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.