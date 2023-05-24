Japan's Nikkei drops on profit-booking, US debt impasse

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share index dropped for a second straight session on Wednesday as investors locked in profits following a recent rally, while no breakthrough yet over the U.S. debt ceiling issue also dampened risk appetite.

Shares of cosmetics giant Shiseido Co 4911.T, which had soared 20% since mid-March, sank 5.63%, leading Nikkei decliners. CyberAgent Inc 4751.T, a major investor in a new share sale in Rakuten Group Inc 4755.T, dropped 4.7% ahead of a pricing of the offering. Shares of Rakuten slid 2.01%.

Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T jumped 5.36%, recovering from a flash crash on Wednesday that analysts speculated was a trading error.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 0.89% to close at 30,682.68. In the previous session, the index retreated from a peak of 31,352.53, a level last seen in August 1990. The broad Topix .TOPX fell 0.42% to 2,152.40 on Wednesday.

Sentiment at Japanese manufacturing giants turned positive for the first time this year, while analysts said the Nikkei will end the year around the psychologically key 30,000 level, according to Reuters polls.

"Markets have run up quickly, and Japan especially so," said Mio Kato, founder of LightStreamm Research, who publishes on the Smartkarma platform. "This feels more like a pause for the market to figure out which way next - continue the rally or mean reversion."

Technical indicators have been flashing overheating signals in Japan, while U.S. shares were down sharply on Tuesday as lawmakers continued debt ceiling talks to forestall a default.

"Concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling issue have the potential to weigh on the global stock market, not just in America," said Nomura strategist Kazuo Kamitani.

Shares of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co 9983.T sank 2.92% after a report said the company might sell off its shuttered stores in Russia.

A jump in oil prices weighed on an airlines sub-index, with carrier ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T sliding 2.54%.

