News & Insights

SPX

Japan's Nikkei drops most in 3 weeks as chip stocks tumble

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

October 26, 2023 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slumped to its worst day in three weeks on Thursday as chip-related stocks led a broad selloff amid rising long-term yields and a tumble in U.S. tech stocks overnight.

The Nikkei .N225 closed down 2.14% at 30,601.78, near the day's low. That was the weakest performance since Oct. 4, having snapped a two-day winning streak.

Of the equity benchmark's 225 components, 193 fell, while 30 rose, with two flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX sank 1.34%, with an index of growth stocks .TOPXG sliding 1.62% and underperforming a 1.09% decline in value shares .TOPXV.

The Mothers index for startups .MTHR slid 2.33%.

Japan stock declines followed sharp losses on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 .SPX sinking 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq <IXIC slumping 2.4%. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX plunged 4.1%.

"Right now, the Nikkei is more tracking external factors, especially the U.S. market," said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at Oanda, pointing to elevated correlation with the S&P 500 over the past four weeks.

The Nikkei's 200-day moving average of around 30,300 is a key level of support to keep an eye on, he added.

Tech took an outsized hit after shares in Google parent Alphabet GOOGL.O fell on disappointing earnings, while a climb back toward 16-year peaks for long-term Treasury yields US10YT=RR sapped overall risk appetite.

Japanese 10-year government bond yields JP10YTN=JBTC hit a fresh decade high.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T led Nikkei decliners, dropping 6.87%. Chip-making machinery manufacturer Screen Holdings 7735.T was next with a 5.61% retreat, followed by a 5.03% slide in bigger peer Tokyo Electron 8035.T.

Electric machinery .IELEC.T was the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry groups, declining 2.55%.

Machinery .IMCHN lost 2.17% and precision machinery .PRCS.T fell 1.8%.

The interest rate-sensitive property sector .IRLTY.T also slumped 2.22%.

"It's looking pretty ugly out there," said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

"Yields are strangling equities everywhere," he added. "Japan is a more pronounced case of this."

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
GOOGL
IRLTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.