Japan's Nikkei drops as SVB collapse weighs on bank stocks; autos slump

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell more than 1% on Monday, with banks leading losses as investors fretted over the potential fallout of Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse last week.

Automakers also slumped amid pressure from a stronger yen, with Mitsubishi Motors pacing declines.

The Nikkei .N225 sank 1.11% to 27,832.96 as of the close, though that was well off the day's low of 27,631.53, the weakest level since March 2.

The broader Topix .TOPX dropped 1.5% to 2,000.99, after earlier touching 1,987.00 for the first time since March 1.

Banking .IBNKS.T was the worst performing sector among the 33 industry groups, dropping 4.01%. It was followed by insurance .IINSU.T and securities ISECU.T, which fell 3.66% and 2.82% respectively.

Japan's top government spokesman tried to allay fears over SVB's fallout, saying he didn't see it affecting Japan's lenders.

Transport equipment makers .ITEQP.T slid 2.34% as the yen pushed to a one-month high versus the dollar JPY=EBS.

The domestic slump followed mayhem on Wall Street on Friday, as banking shares tumbled after SVB became the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis.

However, the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve announced a range of measures to support the banking system at the weekend, leading U.S. futures to point firmly higher on Monday.

"Stocks will probably rebound to previous levels by Tuesday," said Nomura equity strategist Kazuo Kamitani, adding that investors will be keeping a close eye on the 25-day moving average at 27,713.

While the outlook for Fed policy has been clouded by SVB's collapse, Kamitani said that U.S. economic data should remain the primary focus, and "ultimately, what investors need to pay attention to is CPI," due on Tuesday.

Condordia Financial Group 7186.T was the worst-performing lender on the Nikkei, down 5.29%. Mizuho 8411.T slid 4.94%.

Mitsubishi Motors led all Nikkei decliners with a 6.46% plunge, closely followed by Mazda's 7261.T 5.96% loss. Nissan 7201.T slumped 4.95%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.