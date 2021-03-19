Japan's Nikkei drops after BOJ's plan to buy only Topix-linked ETFs

Contributor
Junko Fujita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's benchmark Nikkei fell as much as 1.9% on Friday, while the broader Topix hit a 30-year high as the Bank of Japan said it would only buy Topix-linked exchange traded funds after a review of its policy framework.

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei fell as much as 1.9% on Friday, while the broader Topix hit a 30-year high as the Bank of Japan said it would only buy Topix-linked exchange traded funds after a review of its policy framework.

Nikkei share average .N225 fell 1.15% to 29,868.00 by 0436 GMT. The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.14% to 2,011.29, having briefly hit its highest level since 1991.

Following its two-day policy meeting, the Bank of Japan said it would only buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) that are linked to the Topix index.

The BOJ also said it will buy up to 12 trillion yen at most and also slightly broadened a trading band for its 10-year bond yield target, widely as expected.

Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing 9983.T, the operator of Uniqlo clothing stores fell 4.6%. Another heavyweight SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 2.01%.

The so-called NT ratio .NTIDX of the Nikkei and Topix dropped sharply to 14.84 from 15.04 on Thursday. It hit a record high of 15.68 earlier this month.

But some analysts said the Nikkei's underperformance will be fairly short-lived.

"The impact of the BOJ's move on the Nikkei will be limited," said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI Research Institute. "It will contribute to a healthy correction in the NT ratio."

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters