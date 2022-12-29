Japan's Nikkei closes off 3-mth low, pressured by Wall Street weakness

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit its lowest levels in nearly three months on Thursday, dragged by Wall Street's weak performance, with heavy technology stocks leading the declines.

The Nikkei index .N225closed 0.93% lower but touched 25,953.92 at one point, its lowest since Oct. 3. The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.72% t 1,895.27.

Wall Street's main indexes ended weaker overnight, with the Nasdaq hitting a 2022 closing low, as investors grappled with mixed economic data, rising COVID cases in China, and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023.

"With the absence of investors at home and abroad, there was little support for the Japanese market that tracked U.S. equities' weakness," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"Since the Bank of Japan (BOJ) tweaked its ultra-low rate policy, the trend of Japanese shares changed. Until then, the market was supported by the central bank's loose monetary policy."

Technology heavyweights dragged the Nikkei lower, with startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T down 1.6%, paring some losses after falling as much as 2.4% to its lowest since Oct. 19.

The largest percentage losses in the index were Japan Tobacco Inc 2914.T down 5.87%, followed by Showa Denko KK 4004.T losing 4.68% and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd 3099.T down by 4.37%.

There were 34 advancers on the Nikkei index against 182 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board .TOPX was 1.05 billion, compared to the average of 1.19 billion in the past 30 days.

All but two of the 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with oil explorers .IMING.T leading the declines.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.