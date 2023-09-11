Japan's Nikkei closes lower on rate hike fears

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains on Monday to close lower, as a report flagged a possible early end to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) negative interest rate policy.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 0.43% to close at 32,467.76 after rising as much as 0.4% earlier in the session. The index initially tracked Wall Street's gains at the end of last week. .N

In an article in the Yomiuri newspaper published over the weekend, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank could end its negative interest rate policy when achievement of its 2% inflation target was in sight, signalling possible rate hikes.

"The impact was directly reflected in today's market, with financial stocks leading the gains, while real estate stocks were beaten down," said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillip Securities Japan.

"But the market was not in a broad sell-off. Value shares rose."

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's banking index .IBNKS.T jumped 4.69% in its sharpest daily gain since Dec. 20 and was the top gainer among the 33 industry sub-indexes.

The insurance sector IIINSU.T rose 2.15% and the brokerage sector .ISECU.T climbed 1.21%.

Financials dominated the list of top 10 gainers on the Nikkei. Resona Holdings 8308.T jumped 6.54% to lead the chart.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T rose 5.34% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T climbed 4.29%.

The property sector .IRLTY.T was the worst sector with a 3.22% drop.

Mitsui Fudosan 8801.T fell 4.27% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei. Peers Mitsubishi Estate 8802.T lost 4.07% and Sumitomo Realty & Development 8830.T slipped 3.5%.

Chip-related shares fell, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T shedding 2.98% and 3.54%, respectively.

The broader Topix .TOPX ended 0.06% higher at 2,360.48, with its value index .ITOPXV rising 0.71%, while the growth index .TOPXG slipped 0.66%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

