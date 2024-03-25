Japan's Nikkei closes lower on profit-taking, snaps winning streak

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed lower on Monday on profit-taking following last week's central bank decisions, snapping a four-day winning streak.

The Nikkei .N225 closed 1.16% lower at 40,414.12, with only 30 of the index's 225 constituents advancing against 192 decliners.

The index crossed the 41,000 level for the first time ever on Friday and had notched a record closing high of 40,888.43.

The broader Topix .TOPX was down 1.26% at 2,777.64 on Monday.

The day's market moves reflect a momentary lull after rising as much as it has and technical factors are likely to weigh on the index this week, said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

Losses were widespread, with many of the Nikkei's heavyweight constituents declining.

Chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 1.6%, Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 0.6% and staffing agency Recruit Holdings 6098.T was down 3.6%.

Despite the yen hovering around 151.32 per dollar, shares of Japanese companies with higher overseas sales were also lower. FRX/

The currency's weakness is likely at its peak, capping the recent rise in export-related shares, Namioka said.

"It's difficult to see the yen heading lower to something like 160 per dollar, which is big."

Sony Group 6758.T fell about 3%, while Toyota Motor 7203.T lost 1.1%.

Automakers such as Honda 7267.T and Nissan 7201.T also fell 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

