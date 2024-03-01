Japan's Nikkei closes at record high as tech heavyweights surge

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average soared to all-time peaks and closed 2% higher on Friday, as tech-related stocks tracked record-high closings among their U.S. peers after comments from Federal Reserve officials provided cues on the interest rate trajectory.

The Nikkei .N225 ended at a new closing high of 39,910.82, moving past a record intraday peak of 39,426.29 set earlier this week. The index closed the week higher with a 2% jump.

Nikkei rose as high as 39,990.23, just shy of reaching 40,000 for the first time, as it continues to climb to record peaks after last month breaching the lifetime high set during the December 1989 asset bubble.

The broader Topix .TOPX finished 1.26% higher at 2709.42.

Traders' sentiment was upbeat after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs overnight, supported by technology stocks linked to AI, while U.S. inflation data and comments from Fed officials fuelled bets of an interest rate cut in June.

Japan's chip-related shares, which have greatly contributed to the index's 17% surge this year, also jumped.

Index heavyweight Tokyo Electron 8035.T surged 4.1% to add about 151 index points to the Nikkei's near 745-point rise. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T, which counts U.S. artificial intelligence firm Nvidia NVDA.O among its customers, gave an additional 56 points, gaining 3.02%.

Shares of AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T were up 1.3%.

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sectors, electric machinery .IELEC.T rose 2.05%, making it the third-largest gainer, after miners .IMING.T, which were up 2.63%, and the oil and coal product sector .IPETE.T, up 2.07%.

At the same time, the insurance sector .IINSU.T advanced 1.94% after a number of non-life insurance companies announced the previous day that they will sell cross-shareholdings over the next few years.

"That's positive for the Japanese financial sector," as it allows the companies to increase shareholder returns, said Kenji Abe, analyst, Daiwa Securities.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.