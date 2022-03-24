Japan's Nikkei closes at nine-week high as oil eases

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average turned positive in the last hour of trading and ended at a fresh nine-week high on Thursday, as a retreat in crude prices eased worries about inflation in a country that depends on imports for its energy needs.

U.S. crude CLc1 reversed an earlier gain to fall more than $1 as investors assessed the potential for new supply in the tight markets amid prospects of a new Iran deal. O/R

The Nikkei .N225 closed at a session high, up 0.25% at 28,110.39, the highest since Jan. 18. It slumped to a 16-month intraday low of 24,681.74 on March 9.

Gainers and losers were almost evenly split, with 114 of the Nikkei's 225 component shares up and 108 down, with three flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX eked out a 0.14% gain at 1,981.56.

"Even though there's a lot of uncertainty still in the market, with Ukraine the foremost in that, investor needs for dividends are strong going into the fiscal year end, so it's hard for equities to sell off too much," said a trader at a domestic securities firm.

Pacific Metals 5541.T was Nikkei's best performer, jumping 12.06%. Meanwhile, Toyota Motor 7203.T jumped 2.95% and was the third biggest boost to the index after the company announced a share buyback worth 100 billion yen ($824.7 million) after market hours on Wednesday.

Among other gainers, chipmaking giant Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 2.19% and tech investor SoftBank Group 9984.T, added 1.42%.

Shippers were among the biggest percentage losers on the Nikkei, with Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T sliding 9.61%, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 9104.T off 7.75%, Nippon Yusen 9101.T down 7.28% and Daiwa Securities 8601.T down 3.53%.

Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was the biggest drag on the index, down 0.91%.

Toshiba 6502.T, which rose as much as 2.5% in the morning, slipped as much as 5.1% after shareholders rejected two competing plans to restructure the company. Its shares ended the day down 0.5%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Amy Caren Daniel)

