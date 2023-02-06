Japan's Nikkei closes at more than 7-week high as weak yen lifts exporters

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

February 06, 2023 — 01:36 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest in more than seven weeks on Monday, as a weaker yen boosted automakers and other exporters, while trading firms gained on robust earnings outlook.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.67% to close at 27,693.65, its highest since Dec. 15. The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.45% to 1,979.22.

The yen weakened to a three-week low after a report Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to be the next governor and strong U.S. jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer. FRX/

"The yen weakened and the U.S. economy looks firm, which is the best scenario for Japanese exporters," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

The auto industry index .ITEQP.T gained 1.35%, with Toyota Motor 7203.T and Honda Motor 7267.T rising 1.16% and 1.88%. respectively. Mitsubishi Motors 7211.T jumped 4.95%.

Trading firms .IWHOL.T rose 2.38% to become the best performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes, after Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.Tlifted their full-year profit forecasts and promised to pay higher dividends.

Mitsubishi Corp surged 7.84% to become the best performer on the Nikkei. Sumitomo Corp 8053.T rose 1.34% and Mitsui gained 0.99%.

Oil explorers .IMING.T and refiners .IPETE.T rose 2.38% and 2.21%, respectively.

The banking sector .IBNKS.T slipped 1.39% to become the worst sector.

There were 173 advancers on the Nikkei index against 43 decliners, with nine stocks flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.