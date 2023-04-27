Japan's Nikkei climbs on strong domestic earnings; BOJ looms

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, powered by a series of strong domestic earnings reports, with a weaker yen and solid gains on Wall Street also lifting the overall mood.

Caution ahead new Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda's maiden policy decision, expected in the early Tokyo afternoon, put some pressure on gains mid-morning, but a Nikkei newspaper report that the central bank would likely keep yield curve control (YCC) settings unchanged buoyed the indexes into the lunch break.

The Nikkei .N225 added 0.7% to 28,656.19, and was earlier as high as 28,735.81, approaching Tuesday's eight-month high. For the week, it is set for a 0.32% gain, which would be a third straight weekly advance.

The Topix .TOPX ended 0.69% higher at 2,046.61, from as high as 2,052.80 earlier, only about 1 point shy of an eight-week peak. It is up 0.57% this week, also on track for a three-week win streak.

"Most sectors are up, and that's because investors like the financial results from Japanese companies, as well as the gains for U.S. equities overnight," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"The consensus is for no change to YCC by the BOJ today, and that's Nomura's view also. At the same time, the risk of a surprise tweak like in December can't be completely ruled out."

Thirty of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry groups rose.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 188 rose versus 36 decliners, with one flat.

Shipbuilder Mitsui E&S 7003.T was by far the Nikkei's best performing stock, soaring 15.63% after strong earnings.

Financial results were also behind surges for Kansai Electric Power 9503.T, which jumped 12.01%, and sauce maker Kikkoman 2801.T, which advanced 10.72%.

Battery maker GS Yuasa 6674.T climbed 7.42% following a Nikkei report that it would build a new EV battery plant with Honda Motor 7267.T, which rose 1.19%.

Automakers were overall strong, buoyed by a decline in the yen to as weak as 134.29 per dollar JPY=EBS. Toyota 7203.T rose 1.12% and Nissan 7201.T added 1.46%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.