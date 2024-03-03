Japan's Nikkei breaches 40,000 level for first time on tech boost

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's main stock benchmark breached the 40,000-point level for the first time on Monday as technology shares jumped.

The Nikkei share average .N225 was last up 0.7% at 40192.48.

Japanese stocks continue to soar to new peaks after last month shattering the life-time high set during the halcyon days of the bubble economy over three decades ago, spurred by corporate governance reform and cheap valuations.

The broader Topix .TOPX was down 0.02% at 2709.07.

