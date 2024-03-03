News & Insights

NVDA

Japan's Nikkei breaches 40,000 level for first time as tech stocks soar

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

March 03, 2024 — 10:38 pm EST

Written by Brigid Riley for Reuters ->

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's main stock benchmark breached the 40,000-point level for the first time on Monday, continuing a rapid rise to new peaks this year that has been spurred by corporate governance reform and cheap valuations.

As technology shares jumped, tracking their U.S. counterparts, the Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.79% to 40,226.83 by the midday close, smashing through an intraday high of 39,990.23 hit on Friday.

Overseas investors appear to be leading the buying and many seem to be investing from a medium- to long-term perspective, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"I think the market will continue to rise," he said.

Japanese tech shares were boosted by the ongoing artificial intelligence rally in U.S. stocks that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs on Friday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T, which counts U.S. artificial intelligence firm Nvidia NVDA.O among its customers, was up 3.9%. Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron 8035.T gained 2.7%.

Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T, which manufactures semiconductor silicon products, rose 2.2%.

JSR Corp 4185.T, a major maker of photoresists used in chipmaking, jumped 4.4% after a media report that state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp (JIC) plans to launch a tender offer for the shares this month.

The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.16% at 2,713.79.

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sectors, the electric machinery .IELEC.T was the third-largest gainer, up 1.2%, after pulp and paper firms .IPAPR.T which climbed 2.1% and miners .IMING.T which rose 1.3%.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Edwina Gibbs)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.