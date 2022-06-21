Japan's Nikkei bounces strongly from 3-month low as U.S. futures gain

Japan's Nikkei rebounded strongly from a three-month low on Tuesday, as investors cheered a rise in U.S. stock futures and scooped up beaten-down cyclical shares.

The Nikkei stock average .N225 ended the day up 1.84% at 26,246.31, after gaining as much as 2.5% during the session. At the start of the week, the benchmark index had dipped to a low of 25,520.23 for the first time since March 16.

The rally was broad-based, with 213 of the Nikkei's 225 components rising, while 10 fell and two traded flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 2.05% to 1,856.20.

U.S. stock markets, which were closed on Monday for a holiday, looked set to rise, with S&P 500 e-mini futures EScv1 last up 1.47%. European stocks gained overnight, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX finishing 1.0% higher.

"You can call this a rebound in an oversold market, but the speed of the gains is creating some panic among the people who sold at the bottom," said a market participant at a domestic securities company.

Cyclical stocks rebounded after Monday's fall. Japan Airlines 9201.T and rival ANA Holdings 9202.T rallied 3.42% and 2.88%, respectively.

Tech also had several big winners. Sony Group 6758.T jumped 3.99%, while startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T advanced 2.88%.

Chip-making equipment manufacturers Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T rallied ended 2.55% and 2.38% higher.

Automakers were firm, with the yen hovering near its weakest level in more than two decades. Toyota 7203.T gained 2.35% and Nissan 7201.T rose 3.23%.

The best-performing sector on the Nikkei was energy, which rallied 3.74% amid higher crude oil prices. Defensive utilities trailed, but were still higher by 0.59%.

