News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei bounces off one-month low on softer yen, Wall Street rally

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

December 11, 2023 — 01:32 am EST

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday from a one-month low touched last week, after the yen pulled back from a four-month peak and Wall Street rallied on rising bets of a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

The Nikkei .N225 finished the day 1.5% higher at 32,791.80, following a broad rally that saw 196 of the benchmark's 225 components rise versus 25 decliners and four that were flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.47%.

Monday's gains in the Nikkei came after the worst weekly performance since mid-September, which included a 3.4% slide over Thursday and Friday as the yen strengthened, cutting the value of exporters' overseas sales.

"The rally is extremely broad, (but) we can clearly see that a big part of it is a natural rebound from last week's steep declines," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"That is probably the biggest factor."

U.S. stocks - and particularly high tech shares - had rallied on Friday after robust monthly jobs data bolstered speculation the economy would avoid a recession.

Heavyweight chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron 8035.T was the Nikkei's biggest support, adding 76 points with a 3.44% jump.

Exporters rose, with Nissan 7201.T adding 2.53% and Sony 6758.T climbing 1.92%.

The yen weakened to 145.615 per dollar JPY=EBS on Monday, from as strong as 141.60 late last week.

"When the yen is strong, stocks have a tendency to fall mechanically," said Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager atinvestment researchfor SBI Securities.

"So today, when there is some correction of the yen's rapid appreciation, stocks are rising."

Energy shares outperformed following a rebound in crude oil prices, with a Tokyo Stock Exchange sub-index of the stocks .IPETE.T gaining 3.22%.

The top gainer among the 33 TSE industry groups was the electric and gas utilities sub-index .IEPNG.T, which rallied 4.83%, led by a 14.63% surge in Tokyo Electric Power Co 9501.T.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Mayu Sakoda; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.