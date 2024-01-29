Japan's Nikkei bounces back on stronger energy stocks, soft yen

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday as a jump in oil prices boosted energy-related stocks, while a weaker yen and a strong showing in other Asian equities also buoyed investor sentiment.

The Nikkei .N225 closed up 0.77% at 36,026.94, breaking back into the 36,000 range after faltering at the end of last week.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 196 advanced while 28 declined.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.27% to 2529.48.

Energy-related shares led the charge as oil prices jumped after a drone attack on U.S. forces in Jordan added to worries over supply disruption in the Middle East. O/R

Mining shares .IMING.T rose 3.74% to top the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, followed by the oil and coal product shares index .PETE.T, which climbed 3.66%.

In individual stocks, oil and gas producer Inpex Corp 1605.T gained 4.11% to become the third-largest percentage gainer on the Nikkei.

Meanwhile, a softer yen helped exporters, with Honda Motor 7267.T and Toyota Motor 7203.T gaining the most among the top 30 core Topix stocks, up 3.85% and 3.15%, respectively.

A weak yen raises the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

A Chinese equities-led rally in Asian stocks further boosted sentiment as markets prepare for several big events this week, including the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision and company earnings.

As earnings season starts, attention will be on individual company performances, which may create some "ups and downs" in the stock market, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"But I don't think it will change the fundamental rise" of the Nikkei, he said.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Varun H K)

