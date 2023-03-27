Japan's Nikkei bounces as weaker yen lifts sentiment; banks weigh

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index rose for the first time in three days on Monday, with a weaker yen boosting sentiment in the exporter-heavy market, but worries about a global banking crisis weighed on financial shares, capping gains.

The Nikkei .N225 ended the day 0.33% higher at 27,476.87, and was at one point in the afternoon up at a two-week high of 27,385.25.

Of the 225 component stocks, 161 were up, while 57 fell and seven were flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.33% to 1,961.84.

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sectors, land transport .IRAIL.T was the best performer, climbing 1.78%. Banking .IBNKS.T was the biggest decliner, down 0.54%.

"Amid all the concerns about a banking crisis, for this week I expect the Nikkei to stay heavy," said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura.

"For the time being, the outlook is for either sideways trading in a narrow range or edging lower," although "the bottom looks quite firm," particularly around 27,300, he said.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing Co Ltd 9983.T was the biggest support for the Nikkei, contributing 28 points to the index's 92 point advance with a 1% gain.

Automakers were firm after the yen's pullback from a nearly two-month high to the dollar. Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T rallied 1.37%, Subaru Corp 7270.T added 0.53% and Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T gained 0.62%

At the other end, chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd 8035.T was the biggest drag, erasing 43 index points with a 2.5% slide, tracking declines from Friday in U.S. peers.

Concordia Financial Group Ltd 7186.T was Nikkei's worst-performing financial stock, losing 1.68%. Chiba Bank Ltd 8331.T lost 1.2% and Shizuoka Financial Group Inc 5831.T declined 1.06%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T fell 1.01%.

