Japan's Nikkei boosted by regional share rally, but BOJ limits gains

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday as a rally in regional equity markets helped to lift sentiment, but uncertainty around a closely watched Bank of Japan policy meeting limited gains.

With the earning rush picking up on Friday, investors also had more reason to be cautious since Thursday's notable stock market laggards, including chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T and Nissan Motor 7201.T, were due to results-driven losses.

In fact, online company CyberAgent 4751.T tumbled close to 11% to lead decliners.

Still, the regional rally helped the Nikkei .N225 finish 0.68% higher at 32,891.16. It rose to as high as 32,938.59, but failed to challenge the psychological 33,000 mark, a level not breached since July 6.

The broader Topix .TOPX ended 0.53% higher at 2,295.14.

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.62% and touched a more than 5-month high at one point amid investor optimism that the U.S. monetary tightening cycle may be over.

In Japan, investors and analysts were split on the chances of a hawkish tweak to the BOJ's yield curve control (YCC) policy at the end of a two-day meeting on Friday.

That's when the domestic earnings season also goes up a gear, with more than 200 companies reporting, compared with about 90 on Thursday. The crescendo is on Aug. 10, when 857 companies are due to announce results.

"Other than individual names that are moving because of financial results, this is a market currently where it's very difficult to buy or sell actively," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 158 rose versus 65 that fell, with two flat.

Electronics maker Sharp 6753.T surged 5.72% to lead the advancers following a report in the Nikkei newspaper that top shareholder Foxconn 2317.T has demanded the company submit an improvement plan within three months.

Meanwhile, Advantest slid 1.61%, shaving 22 index points off the Nikkei to be the biggest drag. In contrast, chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 2.72%.

Nissan dropped 2.94% despite overall favourable earnings, with the automaker predicting continued struggles in the Chinese market.

