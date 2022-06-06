Japan's Nidec to combine group chip procurement amid supply uncertainty

Correct CTO's first name to Ryuji from Takashi

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Nidec Corp on Tuesday said it will combine group semiconductor purchases into a single procurement unit to strengthen ties with chip makers and ensure the electric vehicle motor maker can source key components amid continued uncertainty over supplies.

"The chip industry environment is more uncertain than it has ever been," Nidec's chief technology officer, Ryuji Omura, said during a presentation on the company's new chip strategy.

