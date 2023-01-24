Japan's Nidec slashes full-year operating profit forecast on weak demand

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp 6594.T slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half on Tuesday as it faced pressure from weakening demand for technology goods and a slower-than-expected recovery of the global car industry.

The company cut its operating profit forecast for the financial year through March by 48% to 110 billion yen ($845 million).

That was worse than expectations for a full-year operating profit of 202.5 billion yen based on estimates from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

For the third quarter through December, the Kyoto-based firm reported an operating profit of 28 billion yen, down 37% from 44.3 billion yen a year earlier. That was also lower than a 51.34 billion yen average profit estimated by six analysts.

As it seeks to capture a share of the global electric vehicle market, the company is investing heavily in production and development of a traction motor called e-axle, which combines an electric vehicle's gear, motor and power-control electronics.

Nidec, which will mark its 50-year anniversary in July, forecast last quarter that its e-axle business will reach profitability in the financial year starting from April.

It has begun producing a second-generation model of its e-axle system in Guangzhou, China in September.

