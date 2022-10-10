Japan's Nidec says no truth to report about inappropriate buybacks

Adds Toyo Keizai, background

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nidec Corp 6594.T said on Tuesday it was "absolutely not true" that it had engaged in inappropriate handling of share buybacks, responding to a report from magazine Toyo Keizai.

Nidec, a major manufacturer of electric motors, said it was considering various options, including taking legal action against the publication.

A spokesperson for Toyo Keizai was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of Nidec finished the morning session in Tokyo down 8.7%.

(Reporting by David Dolan and Satoshi Sugiyama)

