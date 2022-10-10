Japan's Nidec says no truth to report about inappropriate buybacks

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nidec Corp 6594.T said on Tuesday it was "absolutely not true" that it had engaged in inappropriate handling of share buybacks, responding to a report from magazine Toyo Keizai.

Nidec also said it was considering various options, including taking legal action against the publication.

Shares of Nidec finished the morning session in Tokyo down 8.7%.

(Reporting by David Dolan)

((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.