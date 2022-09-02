Japan's Nidec says chief operating officer Seki to step down

Adds background

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Jun Seki, the president and chief operations officer of Nidec Corp 6594.T, will resign with effect from Friday, taking responsibility for worsening business performance, the Japanese electric motor company said.

He will be replaced by the vice chairman, Hiroshi Kobe, from Saturday, the company added in its statement.

The departure adds to uncertainty at the company as the task of finding a successor for the chairman and current chief executive, Shigenobu Nagamori, who turned 78 last month, has been a challenge for some years.

Nagamori, who founded Nidec in 1973, recruited Seki, a former Nissan Motor Co 7201.T executive, in 2020 to help Nidec's effort to become a major player in components for next-generation automobiles.

Seki succeded Nagamori as chief executive in June 2021, but the latter returned to the position less than a year later in April, expressing dissatisfaction with business performance and falling stock prices.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.