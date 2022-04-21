Japan's Nidec reappoints chairman Nagamori as CEO, posts 17% fall in profit

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp 6594.T said on Thursday chairman and founder Shigenobu Nagamori would be reappointed as chief executive officer to replace Jun Seki, who has spent less than a year at the helm.

Seki, a former executive at Nissan Motor Co 7201.T, had been brought in to help Nidec in its drive to become a major player in components for next-generation automobiles.

Seki will be returning to his previous position of chief operating officer, the company said.

Nidec said fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 36.9 billion yen ($287.85 million) compared with a profit of 44.5 billion yen a year earlier.

That was below an average 48.5 billion yen profit estimated by five analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

($1 = 128.1900 yen)

