Japan's Nidec posts slight rise in Q1 operating profit

Adds full-year forecast, background

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp 6594.T posted a rise of 0.2% in first-quarter operating profit to 44.7 billion yen ($323.6 million) on Wednesday, showing slight growth after two quarters of decline.

Earnings for the three months to June 30 beat an average estimate of 43.4 billion yen from four analysts according to Refinitiv data. A year earlier, the company earned 44.6 billion yen.

The Kyoto-based company that makes motors for hard drives and smartphones, stuck to its full-year forecast for operating profit of 210 billion yen for the year ending March 31.

Twenty analysts surveyed by Refinitiv on an average predicted Nidec will earn 214.8 billion yen in the year.

Aiming to expand its share in a growing market for energy-saving electric car motors, Nidec is faced with a succession challenge about who will replace founder and current CEO Shigenobu Nagamori, who established the company in 1973.

Earlier this year, Nagamori returned to the role less than a year after passing it on to Jun Seki, a former Nissan Motor Co 7201.T executive he recruited because he was dissatisfied with a roughly third drop in the stock price and slow decision-making. Seki returned to the position of chief operating officer.

Nagamori said last month that his successor will have to be someone who improves business performance, according to a media report.

($1=138.1400 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Stephen Coates)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.