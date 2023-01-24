Japan's Nidec posts 37% drop in third-quarter operating profit

January 24, 2023 — 01:25 am EST

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp 6594.T on Tuesday posted a third-quarter operating profit of 28.0 billion yen (215.15 million), down from 44.3 billion yen a year earlier.

The result for the three months through December was worse than a 51.34 billion yen average profit estimated by six analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The Kyoto-based firm slashed its full-year forecast for operating profit by 48% to 110 billion yen. That prediction is lower than an average forecast of 202.5 billion yen based on estimates from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 130.1400 yen)

