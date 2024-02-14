Japan's Nidec picks chief of automotive motor unit as new CEO

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japanese parts maker Nidec 6594.T on Wednesday selected an executive of its automotive motor unit as new CEO and president, succeeding the firm's brash, 79-year-old founder Shigenobu Nagamori as its chief executive.

With the appointment, the Kyoto-based maker of automotive components and precision motors seeks to bring to an end a long-running succession struggle as it faces heavy price competition in China's electric vehicle market.

In March 2023, Nidec had lined up five executives as contenders for president, of which Kishida was selected on Wednesday, who would be put in line to eventually succeed Nagamori as chairman.

Kishida, who went to university in Kyoto, is a relatively newcomer to Nidec, having joined the firm in January 2022 from Sony where he worked for nearly four decades, overseeing its mobile communications unit and holding other roles.

Nagamori, a confident and no-nonsense billionaire who founded Nidec in 1973, made a surprise comeback as CEO in April 2022 after the company initially appointed former Nissan Motor 7201.T executive Jun Seki to the role in 2021.

Nagamori and Kishida will serve from June 18 as Nidec's representative directors pending the approval of the shareholders and board in June, according to the statement.

Incumbent President Hiroshi Kobe will become the company's new chairman, and also serve for up to four years, the statement said.

Seki became Nidec's CEO in June 2021 but was demoted less than a year later with Nagamori expressing dissatisfaction with the performance of the company's business and its stock price.

After leaving Nidec in September 2022, Seki joined Taiwan's Foxconn, formerly called Hon Hai Precision Industry 2317.TW, in early 2023.

Nidec shares have dropped some 60% since the start of 2022.

