Japan's Nidec files patent infringement suit against Seagate over HDD

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nidec Corp 6594.T said on Wednesday it had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Seagate Technology LLC STX.O and its affiliates, alleging that certain Seagate products infringed Nidec-owned patents related to hard disk drive (HHD) inventions.

The suit was filed on Jan. 18 in U.S. District Court in Delaware, Nidec said in a statement.

