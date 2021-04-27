Japan's Nexon spends $100 mln to buy bitcoin

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese games maker Nexon 3659.T said on Wednesday it has spent around $100 million to buy bitcoin, joining companies like Tesla TSLA.O in lending support to the cryptocurrency.

Nexon said it has used less than 2% of its reserves on the purchases, which were made at an average cost of $58,000 per bitcoin.

"We believe bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments," Nexon CEO Owen Mahoney said in a statement.

Nexon has been investing in entertainment companies like Konami 9766.T as it looks to put its cash reserves to work.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

