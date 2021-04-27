US Markets
TSLA

Japan's Nexon spends $100 mln to buy bitcoin

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published

Japanese games maker Nexon said on Wednesday it has spent around $100 million to buy bitcoin, joining companies like Tesla in lending support to the cryptocurrency.

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese games maker Nexon 3659.T said on Wednesday it has spent around $100 million to buy bitcoin, joining companies like Tesla TSLA.O in lending support to the cryptocurrency.

Nexon said it has used less than 2% of its reserves on the purchases, which were made at an average cost of $58,000 per bitcoin.

"We believe bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments," Nexon CEO Owen Mahoney said in a statement.

Nexon has been investing in entertainment companies like Konami 9766.T as it looks to put its cash reserves to work.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular