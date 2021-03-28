Japan's Nexon says invested $874 mln in Hasbro, Bandai Namco and Konami

Adds gain on investments

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese gaming firm Nexon 3659.T said on Monday it invested $874 million in 2020 in companies including Hasbro HAS.O, Bandai Namco 7832.T, Konami 9766.T and Sega Sammy 6460.T as part of a plan to take stakes in entertainment companies.

The firm said in statement it recorded a $279 million unrealised gain on the investments, part of a $1.5 billion pool for such investments by Chief Executive Owen Mahoney in a bet on users spending increasing amounts of time in virtual worlds.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.