Japan’s New FSA Chief Stands Firm on Crypto Regulation, Calls for Push on Digital Yen

The incoming chief of Japanâs Financial Services Agency (FSA) has expressed reluctance to soften rules governing cryptocurrencies.

  • As Reuter's reported on Wednesday, commissioner Ryozo Himino, said the regulator was not considering taking âspecial stepsâ to promote cryptocurrency trading.
  • Himino became the head of the FSA in July when he replaced the previous commissioner Toshihide Endo.
  • Deregulating crypto, he said, would not necessarily advance technical innovation, but could increase âspeculativeâ trading.
  • Instead, Japan should focus on the viability of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to which the countryâs central bank, the Bank of Japan, is currently exploring.
  • In undertaking a CBDC, Japan would need to think âreally hardâ about whether to issue a digital currency based on the âmerits and demeritsâ in doing so, he said.
  • The coronavirus pandemic, the commissioner said, might prompt the faster arrival of a cashless society.

