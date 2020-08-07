Japan’s New FSA Chief Stands Firm on Crypto Regulation, Calls for Push on Digital Yen
The incoming chief of Japanâs Financial Services Agency (FSA) has expressed reluctance to soften rules governing cryptocurrencies.
- As Reuter's reported on Wednesday, commissioner Ryozo Himino, said the regulator was not considering taking âspecial stepsâ to promote cryptocurrency trading.
- Himino became the head of the FSA in July when he replaced the previous commissioner Toshihide Endo.
- Deregulating crypto, he said, would not necessarily advance technical innovation, but could increase âspeculativeâ trading.
- Instead, Japan should focus on the viability of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to which the countryâs central bank, the Bank of Japan, is currently exploring.
- In undertaking a CBDC, Japan would need to think âreally hardâ about whether to issue a digital currency based on the âmerits and demeritsâ in doing so, he said.
- The coronavirus pandemic, the commissioner said, might prompt the faster arrival of a cashless society.
See also: Japanese Financial Giant MUFG to Launch Digital Currency in 2020
